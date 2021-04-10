71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Time for Southern Nevada pols to limit development

James E. Rhodes Las Vegas
April 9, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

When I moved to Las Vegas in 2000, the news was centered on the lack of water for Clark County residents. Recently the Review-Journal has printed more news items reiterating the same thing.

In the past 20-plus years, our “all-knowing” leaders have allowed more than 250,000 houses and well more than 750,000 apartments to be built. Now the “all knowing” are allowing that growth to multiply. They are allowing commercial buildings to be built while many are standing idle. When is this stupidity going to end?

The second item is the failure of the highway engineers and inspectors to come to their senses and start building the streets and highways so that they are not death traps. They look like snakes going through most of our residential areas.

It is time that the citizens of Clark County to “drain the swamp” and get competent leaders and planners.

MOST READ
1
Get a close look at shuttle system 40 feet beneath the convention center
Get a close look at shuttle system 40 feet beneath the convention center
2
Man wins nearly $600K at Northern Nevada casino
Man wins nearly $600K at Northern Nevada casino
3
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
4
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
5
EDC to take place in May, with new safety measures
EDC to take place in May, with new safety measures
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
LETTER: Nevada must make it easier for residents to go green
Everett Howard Henderson

If the state and urban cities in Nevada invest in widespread charging infrastructure, it could help not just me, but many other Nevadans out there to have the confidence to finally go electric.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: More Pelosi hypocrisy
J.J. Schrader Henderson

Isn’t it amazing how the speaker’s cry for “punishment” varies if your party affiliation has a D or an R associated with it?

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
LETTER: MLB gets involved in politics
Dave Pettengill North Las Vegas

Again, Major League Baseball can’t keep out of politics with its recent decision to pull out of Atlanta for the draft and All Star Game.