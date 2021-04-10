LETTER: Time for Southern Nevada pols to limit development

When I moved to Las Vegas in 2000, the news was centered on the lack of water for Clark County residents. Recently the Review-Journal has printed more news items reiterating the same thing.

In the past 20-plus years, our “all-knowing” leaders have allowed more than 250,000 houses and well more than 750,000 apartments to be built. Now the “all knowing” are allowing that growth to multiply. They are allowing commercial buildings to be built while many are standing idle. When is this stupidity going to end?

The second item is the failure of the highway engineers and inspectors to come to their senses and start building the streets and highways so that they are not death traps. They look like snakes going through most of our residential areas.

It is time that the citizens of Clark County to “drain the swamp” and get competent leaders and planners.