Letters

LETTER: Time to act on gun violence

John Pauli Las Vegas
August 16, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Wayne Allyn Root is at it again. He accuses the Democrats of promoting violence after the horrific shootings (Sunday column). He ignores the fact that the self-proclaimed white nationalist shooter in El Paso posted his “manifesto,” using direct quotes from President Donald Trump to justify his actions of killing 22 people.

Mr. Root’s examples of violence by Democrats include a Democrat congressman who gave out the address of political donors and an unnamed national security expert on NBC who comments on Mr. Trump’s ordering flags to half-mast. He then goes to great lengths to describe the sick theme of the movie “The Hunt,” when that movie has been scrubbed, and for good cause.

Let me guess: Logic was not his major.

Mr. Root finally gets to the recitation of the decade’s old mantra from the NRA about a good guy with a gun. Well, in Dayton the shooter was surrounded by good guys with guns. He had only 32 seconds. But in those seconds, he was able to kill nine and injure many more.

If he and the El Paso shooter had not had assault weapons, some would be alive today.

It’s time to get off your soapbox and join the Americans who want to solve this problem instead of giving weak reasons for why we should do nothing.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: When did politics turn into a giant temper tantrum?
David Ballard Las Vegas

I see a lot of people on both sides with “temper tantrums.” How are we to teach our children if they see adults with angry words and demonstrations in the streets?

President Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)
LETTER: Donald Trump isn’t great …
Joseph Grabowski Las Vegas

… but I am seriously considering voting for him next year, if only to prevent some Democratic socialist from being elected.

President Donald Trump listens Fox News' Sean Hannity. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: On Baltimore, President Donald Trump and rats
Sandra Baker Las Vegas

Enough already about the rats. Michael Ramirez, in his Aug. 5 political cartoon, used that topic to get in a swipe against Baltimore and the residents of that large and historic city.

LETTER: Regulating bullets might slow down mass shooters
Schyler Frost Henderson

Instead of taking away guns, let’s regulate the bullets. If you own a gun, handgun or rifle, you can buy only enough bullets for the capacity of the gun.

Powerball tickets (The Associated Press)
LETTER: How would huge taxes affect Powerball players?
Bob Kaluza Henderson

Most Powerball players hope to win big dollars, probably enough money to never work again. Under Sanders’ or de Blasio’s tax plans, only government would live the dream.