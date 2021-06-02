LETTER: Time to amend the Second Amendment

Gun violence is out of control. It is the responsibility of the government to keep us safe. Local, state and federal governments have all failed in this responsibility.

Gun violence is out of control. It is the responsibility of the government to keep us safe. Local, state and federal governments have all failed in this responsibility. It is past time time to amend the Second Amendment. British Redcoats are not going to invade our homes in the 21st century.

Changing the Second Amendment will be accomplished only by voting those out of office who believe that guns are needed to protect us from government tyranny. If our government wanted to forcibly take away our liberty, citizens with guns would not be able to stop our Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines and space force from doing so.