LETTER: Time to ban private fireworks in Clark County

Firefighters must deal with wildfires and fires in general and should not have to use their valuable time and resources putting out fires caused by those looking for a few minutes of entertainment with fireworks. It is time to ban the private sale of fireworks and let professionals handle them in safe areas for people to enjoy.

Every year there are house fires during which people and animals are hurt or killed, families are displaced and businesses are disrupted. Last year in Clark County, more than 20,000 complaints were made to authorities regarding illegal fireworks and fires. It is time for our elected officials to say: Enough is enough. This is a commonsense issue, and our elected officials need to step up to the plate and protect our community.