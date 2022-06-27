98°F
LETTER: Time to ban private fireworks in Clark County

Linda Faso Las Vegas
June 26, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 

Firefighters must deal with wildfires and fires in general and should not have to use their valuable time and resources putting out fires caused by those looking for a few minutes of entertainment with fireworks. It is time to ban the private sale of fireworks and let professionals handle them in safe areas for people to enjoy.

Every year there are house fires during which people and animals are hurt or killed, families are displaced and businesses are disrupted. Last year in Clark County, more than 20,000 complaints were made to authorities regarding illegal fireworks and fires. It is time for our elected officials to say: Enough is enough. This is a commonsense issue, and our elected officials need to step up to the plate and protect our community.

THE LATEST
FILE - In this Oct. 24 2021, file photo, gas pump prices are posted on a sign at a Conoco stati ...
LETTER: Be thankful you can actually buy gasoline
Royal Peterson Las Vegas

As someone old enough to have endured 1974 gas shortages and lines at pumps, with sometimes 50 vehicles waiting to buy gas, I am OK with paying $5 a gallon for gasoline.

President Joe Biden pedals his bike towards a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sa ...
LETTER: Biden needs some training wheels
Mark Cook Henderson

The administration should have done the right thing and bought some training wheels for the president’s bicycle.