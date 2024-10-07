87°F
Letters

LETTER: Time to ban wildlife killing contests in Nevada

A coyote wanders at Lake Mead in this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye
Fred Voltz Boulder City
October 6, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

After four failed attempts since 2015 to address mass wildlife killing contests around Nevada, the state wildlife commission created a contest committee, which first met in late September. No new information emerged after three hours, where the overwhelming speaker sentiment was to stop the bloodshed, supported by an additional 200 written public comments. A small number of hunting trade groups spoke for continuing the contests.

The photographic evidence of dead animals weighed to determine prizes, then stacked like firewood and disposed of as if they were yesterday’s trash, reflect poorly on the ethical hunting community. Awarding prizes for killing contests is a stain on our state’s reputation.

Ten other states have banned these horrific and dangerous animal safety contests. The Clark County Commission and the city of Reno overwhelmingly passed resolutions to terminate such contests.

The professional staff at the Wildlife Department have remained neutral and offer no input on the regressive biological impact of the mass removal of any wildlife species in a defined geographic area. Yet the public pays these staffers to provide technical guidance.

As a matter of public policy, why should we allow the mass slaughter of any wildlife species? Is this any different than condoning random mass shootings of innocent people by a deranged individual or group?

Before casting November votes, ask legislative candidates if they will abolish these contests during the 2025 Legislature.

