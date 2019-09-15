LETTER: Time to eliminate the LVCVA?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If ever there were an agency that needed to be disbanded, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority would be it. Even if you disregard all of the corruption that has occurred within the agency, just ask yourself: What is the purpose of the agency?

Its stated purpose is to promote Las Vegas. But consider a couple of points.

When I was a 13-year-old boy in a small Indiana town, my father was transferred to Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. All of my fellow classmates were like, “Ooooh, Las Vegas Nevada!” This was 13-year-old children in a small Indiana town in 1969, yet they knew of the attraction of “Las Vegas.”

Then, consider all of the multibillion-dollar hotel operators here in Las Vegas. I would imagine they can afford some advertising dollars of their own.

We need a convention authority to promote Las Vegas? I don’t think so. It is a waste of hundreds of millions of dollars annually.