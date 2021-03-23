LETTER: Time to get rid of this type of union

John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association, talks to the news media after filing a tax proposal to raise $1 billion for education at Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

It’s time to outlaw government employee (i.e. taxpayer-funded) unions. This includes teachers unions; city, state and county employee unions; and police unions.

All these are paid for with taxpayer dollars. Just pay them a good wage and benefits, including a defined-contribution retirement plan, like the rest of us. It’s time to do away with the outrageous defined-benefit pension plans, untold number of six-figure salaries and unused sick pay.

What have the teachers unions done for the students? Where is the voice of the taxpayer when unions and elected officials negotiate “contracts” behind closed doors? Do away with those, too.