61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Time to go nuclear

(joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)
(joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: A special patrol to find license plate scofflaws
The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Here’s how to ensure there are no government shutdowns
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Feasted on by mosquitoes
(Getty Images)
LETTER: A way to get the military off the streets and keep the peace
John Macdonald Las Vegas
October 16, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Esmeralda 7, the canceled solar project reported on in the Oct. 11 Review-Journal, would have occupied 62,300 aces to produce just more than 28 million megawatt hours of energy per year based on a maximum of 450 megawatt hours per year, per acre. Sixty-two thousand acres of solar panels cover more than 97 square miles.

It would also require a large amount of backup energy from an independent source to carry the load when there is no sunshine.

According to Google, the Vogtle 3 nuclear reactor in Georgia generated nearly 34 megawatt hours in 2024. The Alvin W. Vogtle electric generating plant, which includes four reactors, cooling towers and related infrastructure, is spread across more than 3,000 acres on the Savannah River.

This shows that it is possible to generate a lot of continuous energy without a major disruption of the environment.

The Vogtle 3 reactor will be operating for 60 more years, at least. The Esmeralda 7 system would need to be replaced in around 25 years.

We can deal with nuclear waste if we try. America has been producing nuclear energy commercially since 1959. We can deal with accidental meltdowns as in the Three Mile Island incident. Absolutely no one was injured. We can design nuclear plants that are not subject to the events that caused the Chernobyl meltdown.

We must get on with developing non-CO₂ producing electrical energy.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Where are the adults in the Senate?
R. Mirgon Las Vegas

In my company, like so many others, all my employees get paid first and before I get paid. It would appear this is not true for the federal government.

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Democrats want the GOP to negotiate
Thomas J. Grigsby Las Vegas

I keep listening to the Democrats whining about the Republicans not being willing to negotiate to fund our country.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Union bangs the drum for Nevada film tax subsidies
Robert H. Ferguson Las Vegas

Here they go again. Gov. Joe Lombardo has announced a legislative special session and the unions immediately started beating the drum for massive tax incentives for the TV and film industry.

AP Photo/LM Otero, File
LETTER: High-speed rail boondoggle
Alan B. Van Ees Las Vegas

This seems to me as good a reason as any to cancel this boondoggle.

MORE STORIES