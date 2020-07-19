93°F
LETTER: Time to put a check on Nevada governor’s emergency powers

Debra Krupp Las Vegas
July 18, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

There are differing opinions on how our governor has handled the coronavirus situation. But one thing I hope we can agree on is that far too much power is vested in that one individual.

The governor alone has control over businesses and if and how they can operate. He controls the very freedoms that individuals used to take for granted.

It is my hope that our Legislature will rectify this situation. Limit any governor’s emergency powers to two weeks. After that, he or she must seek input from the people’s representatives. This is how a representative democracy should work.

