45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Time to reign in the social media kingpins

Ian Gecker Las Vegas
December 14, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated December 14, 2020 - 9:24 pm
(Getty)
(Getty)

So the Orwellian billionaires of social media, Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Jack Dorsey (Twitter), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) and Sundar Pichai (Google), can rewrite the First Amendment. If our thoughts, books or public political commentary don’t comport with their own fascist “progressive” philosophies, we get censored from their social media platforms.

Yes, they are entitled to their own political and social thoughts. But not at the expense of shutting the rest of us down or out of the public conversation.

It’s time we conservatives get “woke,” as they say, and fight to change the rules that have given these billionaires free reign. The progressive barbarians are at the gate, and America is at risk.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
2
Raiders call on Marinelli for short term; Phillips interested in long term
Raiders call on Marinelli for short term; Phillips interested in long term
3
Las Vegas Strip rooms listed on Airbnb, and without resort fees
Las Vegas Strip rooms listed on Airbnb, and without resort fees
4
State eviction ban means relief for renters, new strain for landlords
State eviction ban means relief for renters, new strain for landlords
5
CARTOON: Swamped by the next wave
CARTOON: Swamped by the next wave
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Al Hartmann/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
LETTER: Nevada green energy plan is long overdue
Nia Pitts Las Vegas

As a mother of two small children and a citizen of Nevada, I’m very happy that Gov. Steve Sisolak released the Nevada Climate Plan.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Election security should be a nonpartisan issue
James A. Decker North Las Vegas

Why isn’t every representative, senator, Supreme Court judge, governor, mayor and every individual citizen up in arms about any possible fraud or mishandling of our election process?