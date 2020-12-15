LETTER: Time to reign in the social media kingpins

(Getty)

So the Orwellian billionaires of social media, Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Jack Dorsey (Twitter), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) and Sundar Pichai (Google), can rewrite the First Amendment. If our thoughts, books or public political commentary don’t comport with their own fascist “progressive” philosophies, we get censored from their social media platforms.

Yes, they are entitled to their own political and social thoughts. But not at the expense of shutting the rest of us down or out of the public conversation.

It’s time we conservatives get “woke,” as they say, and fight to change the rules that have given these billionaires free reign. The progressive barbarians are at the gate, and America is at risk.