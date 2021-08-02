LETTER: Time to start shaming the unvaccinated

Those who refuse to get vaccinated are hurting those of us who have done the right thing and gotten vaccinated.

Those who refuse to get vaccinated are hurting those of us who have done the right thing and gotten vaccinated. Let us demand that businesses and government agencies require that anyone who enters their premises be vaccinated. The unvaccinated are putting us all at risk and destroying our economy. What gives them the right to do that?

We need to call out anyone we know who hasn’t gotten vaccinated and shame them into doing the right thing. I call on business leaders, public officials, the media and anyone who holds a position of influence to demand that this gets done. For everyone’s sake, we need to bring an end to this pandemic.