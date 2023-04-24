88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Time to tackle our nation’s spending problem

Gary Kirchner Laughlin
April 24, 2023 - 4:41 pm
 
The Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, as lawmakers return from the holiday ...
The Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, as lawmakers return from the holiday break tomorrow. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In his Saturday letter “Due date,” Guy Heston seems to be under the impression that the U.S debt is like buying clothing in some store. This, however, is just another example of having your head in the sand when it comes to our economy and how it is run.

First and foremost, you can spend only within a budget, which is Economics 101. If you don’t adhere to your budget, you go broke. The U.S. government has, in effect, pretty much reached that state at this point. This is due to the over-the-top spending by both parties. Someone has to rein that in at some point. Why not now?

Here is something to consider for all of you who think we should just keep spending and not cut our deficit. The government receives its “paycheck” from the taxes it collects from American taxpayers. It pays its bills with that income. What happens when all of that income dries up?

AI is being used more and more in the workplace. It costs companies less because they pay no insurance or benefits and — yes — no income taxes on wages. If this continues without some kind of oversight in government spending, this whole country will be in a welfare line you won’t be able to get anything from because the Treasury will be broke.

Rein in this out-of-control spending by the Democrats now before it is to late. Better late than never.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
2
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
3
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
4
Here’s the Raiders’ 12 picks from a mock draft simulator
Here’s the Raiders’ 12 picks from a mock draft simulator
5
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Guns are showcased at 2nd Amendment Gun Shop in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Erik Verd ...
LETTER: Let’s get weapons of war off our streets
James Geffert Las Vegas

People will still kill people. But they will kill a lot fewer wielding six-shooters than assault rifles equipped with extended magazines.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: McCarthy and the debt ceiling
Guy Heston Las Vegas

Mr. McCarthy’s amateur antics may get good marks from his political base, but he gets an F grade in common sense economics. The bill is due. Pay it.

LETTER: Electric car idiocy
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

Progressives prefer travel by oxen.

More stories for you
COMMENTARY: On Tax Day, who pays, where it goes and what’s at stake
COMMENTARY: On Tax Day, who pays, where it goes and what’s at stake
COMMENTARY: Will’s wit soothes us during a taxing time
COMMENTARY: Will’s wit soothes us during a taxing time
LETTER: McCarthy and the debt ceiling
LETTER: McCarthy and the debt ceiling
A Positive Outlook – To Save or To Spend
A Positive Outlook – To Save or To Spend
EDITORIAL: Biden shrugs as Social Security insolvency looms
EDITORIAL: Biden shrugs as Social Security insolvency looms
LETTER: Judge got it right on Settelmeyer appointment
LETTER: Judge got it right on Settelmeyer appointment