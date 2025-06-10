LETTER: Tinkering with mail-in voting

I agree it’s reasonable to call for tighter oversight of mail-in ballot counting (June 6 Review-Journal editorial), but such scrutiny must apply across the board, not just in select areas. It’s worth remembering that, during the 2020 election, Donald Trump and the Republican Party actively sought to halt the counting of mail-in ballots the moment the results began turning against them.

Let’s not forget Mr. Trump’s appointment of Louis DeJoy as postmaster general. Mr. DeJoy took steps to undermine mail-in voting: removing mailboxes and ballot drop boxes from neighborhoods and dismantling high-capacity sorting machines, all during a critical election season. These were not cost-saving measures; they were attempts to suppress the vote.

If we’re going to protect the integrity of our elections, we need reforms that ensure fair access and impartial enforcement, not partisan sabotage disguised as security. If a ballot is postmarked on election day but arrives late — for whatever reason — it can be kept in abeyance for vote counting in case the number of late ballots could swing a close election.