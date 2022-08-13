83°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Tipped workers who don’t pay their taxes break the law

Michael Edens Las Vegas
August 12, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - In this March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building ...
FILE - In this March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

In response to David Lyons’ Aug. 6 letter on beefed up IRS enforcement and tip workers:

According to the IRS, all cash and non-cash tips are income and subject to federal income taxes. The penalties for hiding income can be severe. Tax fraud can not only result in severe financial penalties, but jail time as well. Section 7201 of the Internal Revenue Code states that any person who willfully attempts to evade any tax is guilty of a felony and can face up to five years of imprisonment.

Aside from the legal repercussions of tax fraud, there is a moral aspect to Mr. Lyons implication that people who receive tip income should not have to pay their fair share of the cost of government. Without taxes, we would have no government. Without government, we would have no social, civil or political institutions. Without these institutions we would no security for our lives, our families and our property. I would like to know why those of us who pay taxes on every penny we earn should also have to pay the fair share of tipped workers’ taxes to live in a civilized society.

MOST READ
1
2022 is Vegas’ wettest monsoon season in 10 years, weather service says
2022 is Vegas’ wettest monsoon season in 10 years, weather service says
2
Army veteran receives life sentence for role in rapper’s killing
Army veteran receives life sentence for role in rapper’s killing
3
Take a look inside Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ new home — PHOTOS
Take a look inside Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ new home — PHOTOS
4
$245K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$245K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
5
Strip property owner plans new retail complex
Strip property owner plans new retail complex
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Daniel Hernandez looks at his test at a remedial math class on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at UNL ...
LETTER: Homework for kids does little good
Stephen Krashen Malibu, California

I suggest we try a different path: decrease school pressure and encourage pleasure reading.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the ...
LETTER: Joe Lombardo’s abortion extremism
Jeri Burton Las Vegas

Mr. Lombardo has skirted questions on the overturning of Roe, as well as the governor’s executive order that expands abortion protections