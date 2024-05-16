83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Tired rhetoric on green energy

(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
More Stories
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walks to his vehicle following his meeting with Pr ...
LETTER: Schumer goes mute on campus protests
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Biden confused over inflation.
The U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
LETTER: Still after the Jan. 6 protesters
A sign sits erected at the pro-Palestinian demonstration encampment at Columbia University in N ...
LETTER: Columbia kids need to learn to pay their own way
Frederick Hewett Cambridge, Massachusetts
May 15, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Your Saturday editorial on the renewable energy situation in Germany (“Germany turns to coal power to keep the lights on”) states, “Sometimes the wind doesn’t blow. Every day there are times when the sun doesn’t shine.” It is so disappointing to encounter this tired rhetoric from a publication such as the Review-Journal.

The editorial brings up the old intermittency argument to instill fear about renewables. Around the country, smart engineers have been grappling with the question and finding solutions. There are already promising grid-scale battery solutions (including lithium-based, a sector in which Nevada could be a leader). Advances in grid technology can deliver power over long distances to where it’s most needed. And a diversity of energy sources — including hydrothermal, geothermal, biomass and other nonfossil fuels — will further address the intermittency challenge.

Instead of looking to Germany, where they admittedly abandoned nuclear power prematurely, Nevadans should look west to California, where 100 percent of that huge state’s energy was recently supplied by renewable sources for a stretch of more than nine hours. Let’s drop the defeatist scaremongering and get on board with the energy transition that is sweeping the globe.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Biden confused over inflation.
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

All this mismanagement has resulted in the national debt rising at a very alarming rate.

The U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
LETTER: Still after the Jan. 6 protesters
J.J. Schrader Henderson

So more than three years after the riot, the government is still using taxpayer money and manpower in its vendetta to ferret out Donald Trump supporters.

A sign sits erected at the pro-Palestinian demonstration encampment at Columbia University in N ...
LETTER: Columbia kids need to learn to pay their own way
Martha Olson Las Vegas

Frankly, if I had kids at Columbia who participated in these “protests,” I’d yank them out of school, toss their stuff onto the lawn and tell them to get a job, go live in the real world and pay your own way.

President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Here’s the real threat to democracy
Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas

In the 2020 election, Mr. Biden ran on promises he has failed to keep. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: No need for an SOS on Social Security
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

The functional reality is that members of Congress need to keep Social Security alive or they will be voted out of office.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
EDITORIAL: Germany turns to coal power to keep the lights on
recommend 2
LETTER: Donald Trump should look in the mirror
recommend 3
COMMENTARY: Biden’s warfare — legal, economic and social
recommend 4
RICH LOWRY: Alvin Bragg makes history — preposterously
recommend 5
LETTER: Inclusivity and equity are musts in education
recommend 6
LETTER: Clark County cracks down on street vendors