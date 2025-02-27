58°F
Letters

LETTER: To dye for

LETTER: National Park layoff sob story falls flat
LETTER: Bill addresses wrong-way drivers in Nevada
LETTER: Some children need lunch at school
LETTER: Laying off national park employees not a good move
Joseph Manzo Las Vegas
February 26, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

I read in amazement the article in Sunday’s Live Well section regarding red dye 3. The FDA has decided to ban red dye 3 because of its potential cancer causing properties. This is where you begin to shake your head.

Manufacturers have until January 2027 to remove the dye from their products. Makers of ingested drugs such as cough syrup, which you probably regularly give your young children, have until January 2028. Seriously, that’s years of continuing to poison the public, children included.

The dye has been prohibited in cosmetics for decades, but let’s not protect people from the food we eat and/or ingest in drug form. And we don’t have to look into the FDA and what it allows to be put in our food. Check out a small sampling of what is approved in the United States vs. other countries. You will be surprised. Why are we not outraged?

LETTER: Some children need lunch at school
Cecilia Ambutas Henderson

Some Nevadans are struggling with feeding their families, and that includes school-age children. I, for one, don’t mind seeing my tax dollars feed kids.

LETTER: Laying off national park employees not a good move
Harv Dykstra Amargosa Valley

Our national parks and forests pay for themselves, especially through foreign visitors paying full price. They are the furthest thing from waste and fraud.

LETTER: Las Vegas homeowners love high home prices
Royal Peterson Las Vegas

Affordable housing in the Las Vegas Valley is mostly important only to first-time buyers and renters. Owners enjoy inflated prices.

LETTER: The dependent class
Richard Rorex Apple Valley, California

Looking for handouts rather than a hand up.

LETTER: The WeBees may thwart Musk
Larry S. Blackwelder Las Vegas

Bureaucratic reform requires the removal of the roots.

LETTER: What to do with all those unemployed federal workers?
Fran Abbott Las Vegas

In the face of the unprecedented government firings and layoffs, has any consideration been given to the thousands of individuals who have suddenly found themselves unemployed?

LETTER: Inclusionary naming
Jimmy Wike Mesquite

Donald Trump’s Gulf of America change.

