LETTER: To dye for

I read in amazement the article in Sunday’s Live Well section regarding red dye 3. The FDA has decided to ban red dye 3 because of its potential cancer causing properties. This is where you begin to shake your head.

Manufacturers have until January 2027 to remove the dye from their products. Makers of ingested drugs such as cough syrup, which you probably regularly give your young children, have until January 2028. Seriously, that’s years of continuing to poison the public, children included.

The dye has been prohibited in cosmetics for decades, but let’s not protect people from the food we eat and/or ingest in drug form. And we don’t have to look into the FDA and what it allows to be put in our food. Check out a small sampling of what is approved in the United States vs. other countries. You will be surprised. Why are we not outraged?