78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: To help Lake Mead, stop growing crops in California’s Imperial Valley

John Currell Henderson
May 13, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
FILE - In this May 1, 2005, photo file, Lake Mead, which separates Arizona, bottom, and Nevada, ...
FILE - In this May 1, 2005, photo file, Lake Mead, which separates Arizona, bottom, and Nevada, top, is seen from the air, east of Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)

The fastest way to help the Colorado River would be to stop growing produce in California’s Imperial Valley. Pay the farmers not to grow crops for five years and measure the result with the water level in Lake Mead. Yes, the cost of produce will increase.

Fast-tracking desalination water projects in Mexico would be faster and cheaper than dealing with California Coastal Commission red tape. Renegotiate the treaty agreement with Mexico that allocates water from the Colorado to recognize a new water source from desalination.

MOST READ
1
Judge: Prosecutors can access medical records in Henry Ruggs’ fatal DUI case
Judge: Prosecutors can access medical records in Henry Ruggs’ fatal DUI case
2
Raiders trading veteran wide receiver to NFC South team
Raiders trading veteran wide receiver to NFC South team
3
‘I think we should be concerned’: COVID cases on the rise again in Southern Nevada
‘I think we should be concerned’: COVID cases on the rise again in Southern Nevada
4
Was it the mob? Body found in Lake Mead brings plenty of speculation
Was it the mob? Body found in Lake Mead brings plenty of speculation
5
Busy Las Vegas Boulevard intersection set to close for 28 hours
Busy Las Vegas Boulevard intersection set to close for 28 hours
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Righ ...
LETTER: GOP and abortion
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas

GOP political candidates should tone down the anti-abortion rhetoric and take a neutral position on this sensitive issue.