LETTER: To help Lake Mead, stop growing crops in California’s Imperial Valley

Fast-tracking desalination water projects in Mexico would be faster and cheaper than dealing with California Costal Commission red tape.

FILE - In this May 1, 2005, photo file, Lake Mead, which separates Arizona, bottom, and Nevada, top, is seen from the air, east of Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)

The fastest way to help the Colorado River would be to stop growing produce in California’s Imperial Valley. Pay the farmers not to grow crops for five years and measure the result with the water level in Lake Mead. Yes, the cost of produce will increase.

Fast-tracking desalination water projects in Mexico would be faster and cheaper than dealing with California Coastal Commission red tape. Renegotiate the treaty agreement with Mexico that allocates water from the Colorado to recognize a new water source from desalination.