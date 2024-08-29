101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: To the trash heap

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden
More Stories
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta ...
LETTER: Harris just wants to keep on spending
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Medicare Advantage is important to seniors
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
LETTER: Price gouging by the numbers
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Mass., Saturda ...
LETTER: Kamala had a chance to stand out on the border
J.J. Schrader Henderson
August 28, 2024 - 5:26 pm
 
Updated August 28, 2024 - 5:36 pm

As I was taking my garbage cans to the street, I noticed my neighbor had some overflow boxes of papers for disposal. Among the discarded items, was a soiled and wrinkled August issue of Vogue magazine. with a flattering photo of first lady Jill Biden on the cover.

How things can turn on a dime, especially in the Democratic Party. After the top-down coup eliminating Joe Biden and the coronation of Kamala Harris, I thought the magazine’s unceremonious relegation to the trash heap was emblematic of the Dems “loyalty” to their members, at least until they no longer serve any use to their agenda. If Kamala does not win the upcoming election, watch her disappear faster than an ice cream cone on a hot summer day.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
LETTER: Price gouging by the numbers
Randall Buie Henderson

Corporations know that, if they are selling items that people need to meet their daily obligations (food, fuel, rent, etc.), the customer is at their mercy.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Mass., Saturda ...
LETTER: Kamala had a chance to stand out on the border
Diane Rosen Henderson

Kamala Harris had an opportunity handed to her to make a difference and prove herself a leader and problem solver. She has failed horribly at both.

President Joe Biden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Democrats love democracy?
Robert W. Arnold Las Vegas

I do not like the way Democrats even think about democracy much less try to save it.

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV). (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
LETTER: Rosen takes shots at Sam Brown
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

I believe what we need to set the record straight is a debate between Mr. Brown and Sen. Rosen.

President Joe Biden. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Joe Biden is not a ‘hero’
Bill Heard Boulder City

Reserve the term for those who deserve it. Mr. Biden is not self-sacrificing, he is merely self-serving.