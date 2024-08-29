LETTER: To the trash heap

As I was taking my garbage cans to the street, I noticed my neighbor had some overflow boxes of papers for disposal. Among the discarded items, was a soiled and wrinkled August issue of Vogue magazine. with a flattering photo of first lady Jill Biden on the cover.

How things can turn on a dime, especially in the Democratic Party. After the top-down coup eliminating Joe Biden and the coronation of Kamala Harris, I thought the magazine’s unceremonious relegation to the trash heap was emblematic of the Dems “loyalty” to their members, at least until they no longer serve any use to their agenda. If Kamala does not win the upcoming election, watch her disappear faster than an ice cream cone on a hot summer day.