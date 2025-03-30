65°F
Letters

LETTER: To tree or not to tree

A large stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Mount Charleston.
A large stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., greet the crowd duri ...
LETTER: Bernie and AOC hit Las Vegas
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Aaron Ford shouldn’t complain about eliminating the Department of Education
(Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
LETTER: Government must continue to promote green energy
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Targeting auto companies for political protests isn’t new
John M. McGrail Las Vegas
March 29, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Two recent articles in the Review-Journal made me chuckle, providing a perfect example of what is wrong with government “planning.” The first article was about excess water-use charges causing some homeowners to remove full-grown, mature trees because it had become too costly to water them. The second article was about local governments handing out free trees for homeowners to plant to counter the “heat-island” effect.

If government planners want more trees, they should subsidize their water use. If government planners want fewer trees using water, they should stop giving them away.

Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Bernie Sanders and AOC were recently in Las Vegas on their More Free Stuff Tour, calling for free health care and free college.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: A tale of two headlines
Wick McLaren St. George, Utah

Your March 19 front page encapsulates the sad state of affairs in this country.

Justin Jones. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Justin Jones: The $80 million taxpayer albatross
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Southern Nevadans have some real “winners” among our elected officials. The City Council in the Badlands case cost us $626 million and Mr. Jones could well be said to singlehandedly have cost us the $80 million.

