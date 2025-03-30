LETTER: To tree or not to tree

A large stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Two recent articles in the Review-Journal made me chuckle, providing a perfect example of what is wrong with government “planning.” The first article was about excess water-use charges causing some homeowners to remove full-grown, mature trees because it had become too costly to water them. The second article was about local governments handing out free trees for homeowners to plant to counter the “heat-island” effect.

If government planners want more trees, they should subsidize their water use. If government planners want fewer trees using water, they should stop giving them away.