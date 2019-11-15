60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Tony Sanchez can’t escape blame for UNLV’s woes

Kelso Sturgeon Las Vegas
November 14, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

With respect to Walter Goldstein’s comments about not blaming UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez for the team’s lack of success (Monday letter), he is wrong. College football coaches have two basic responsibilities: to recruit talented players and to mold them into a winning team. Mr. Sanchez has been unable to do either.

It may sound unkind, but he has no excuse. His 16-32 record is, by any standard, unacceptable.

As for Mr. Goldstein’s thought that good players don’t go to UNLV because they want to compete at the better schools to improve their chances for the NFL, that is not so. If you are good enough for the NFL, it will find you. The soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders have on their roster players from Beloit, Eastern Michigan, Alabama State, Northern Iowa, Sam Houston State, Idaho and Western Oregon.

Success at UNLV can begin only with paying what it takes to get a good coach who has the ability to recruit and build a winner. Some qualified individual is out there who would like the opportunity to do all the things Mr. Sanchez could not.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Eric Gay
LETTER: An agenda Democrats could win on
David W. Huston Las Vegas

Democrats should promote reinforcement of Obamacare, work to restore higher taxes on corporations and reduce the gap between the rich and the middle class.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Constitution doesn’t prohibit a partisan impeachment
Steve Danning Las Vegas

If the Founding Fathers had intended that impeachment proceed only in “extreme bipartisan cases,” they would have included a provision specifying a threshold higher than a simple majority for the vote in the House.