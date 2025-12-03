42°F
LETTER: Too close to residential

James Thomson Las Vegas
December 2, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The recent letter that many northwest Las Vegas residents received from Clearway Energy is alarming. The letter addresses a proposed 43-acre battery plant planned for the area.

Why Clearway and NV Energy have chosen to build a battery energy storage system in such proximity to a growing residential area is incomprehensible. NV Energy has at least four other such facilities in Nevada, none of which is within 3.5 miles of residential dwellings. This proposed facility is within a quarter-mile of new development.

Generally, these types of NV Energy facilities range from 14 miles to 20 miles from residential areas, ostensibly to provide protection from the fire, blast and environmental risks that these facilities entail.

What makes this worse is that, while home values will surely decrease, electricity costs will continue to increase to pay for another green boondoggle that won’t perform as advertised, won’t save energy or money as claimed and will create another toxic lithium and rare earth mineral disposal disaster. I hope there is still time to stop this.

