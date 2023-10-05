LETTER: Too many congressional Republicans interested in chaos

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

How can one senator block 300 military promotions that are key to our national security? Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville from Alabama is the same man who is reported to have said that the three branches of government as laid out in the Constitution are the House, Senate and the executive. He would tell people that his dad fought 76 years ago in Europe to free Europe of “socialism.”

I would hope that most people know that the three branches of government are the legislative, executive and judicial and that World War II was a global war fought over fascism.

So we have Sen. Tuberville and Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert who are more interested in chaos than in governing. Perhaps anyone running for office should be required to pass a civics test — or at least the U.S. naturalization test required to become a citizen.