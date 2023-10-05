75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Too many congressional Republicans interested in chaos

John Neiman Las Vegas
October 4, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to ...
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

How can one senator block 300 military promotions that are key to our national security? Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville from Alabama is the same man who is reported to have said that the three branches of government as laid out in the Constitution are the House, Senate and the executive. He would tell people that his dad fought 76 years ago in Europe to free Europe of “socialism.”

I would hope that most people know that the three branches of government are the legislative, executive and judicial and that World War II was a global war fought over fascism.

So we have Sen. Tuberville and Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert who are more interested in chaos than in governing. Perhaps anyone running for office should be required to pass a civics test — or at least the U.S. naturalization test required to become a citizen.

MOST READ
1
Lawsuit filed against Nevada secretary of state, Trump to bar him from ballot
Lawsuit filed against Nevada secretary of state, Trump to bar him from ballot
2
Gambler who was kicked out of casino must be paid, regulators say
Gambler who was kicked out of casino must be paid, regulators say
3
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
4
MGM, Caesars face 9 lawsuits in wake of cyberattacks
MGM, Caesars face 9 lawsuits in wake of cyberattacks
5
Man dies after shooting near the Strip
Man dies after shooting near the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
United Auto Workers members attend a rally in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The UAW is condu ...
LETTER: Biden and the UAW
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

President’s policies will result in union job losses.

More stories
CARTOON: Losing sight of a higher purpose
CARTOON: Losing sight of a higher purpose
EDITORIAL: Group shines a light on Washington’s spending problem
EDITORIAL: Group shines a light on Washington’s spending problem
College football betting trends — Week 6: Edges in every Top 25 game
College football betting trends — Week 6: Edges in every Top 25 game
Gordon: Raiders squandering all-time greatness of Davante Adams
Gordon: Raiders squandering all-time greatness of Davante Adams
Jury ups award to $228M in Real Water case
Jury ups award to $228M in Real Water case
Former Gorman star excited for UNLV return after injury layoff
Former Gorman star excited for UNLV return after injury layoff