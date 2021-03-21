LETTER: Too many elected officials ignore their constituents

(The Associated Press)

The March 14 article, “Majority wouldn’t vote for record law violator,” also brings to mind another issue that seems prevalent between voters and political candidates. Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook accurately stated it when he expressed that “too many government officials in Nevada believe they’re immune to public scrutiny.”

Beyond the problem of permitting access to public records, it appears that some of our elected officials, particularly at the state level, presume that they don’t need to communicate with us once they’ve succeeded in getting our votes. They court us during elections and seem readily accessible, yet after they’ve won they’re not as receptive. Some are downright dismissive of civic-minded citizens, especially those who are working on issues in an effort to improve our communities and make them safe and livable.

I guess government “by the people, for the people” has been construed as “by the people, for some people” by these politicians who need to be reminded that they were elected to serve all of us. It’s time that we began to monitor their activities and hold them accountable so their track record can follow them.