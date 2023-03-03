LETTER: Too many guns in Las Vegas schools

Students eat lunch at El Dorado High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

It was distressing to read in the Feb. 25 Review-Journal that six guns were brought to school in one week here in Las Vegas. But the most distressing line in the article was, “Parents can also face charges.” Can? Excuse me?

We always hear about law-abiding and responsible gun ownership. But too many people are just too cavalier or simply irresponsible about gun ownership. Any person complicit in a child obtaining a gun has de facto shown themselves to be irresponsible.

We need a law that says if a child gets your gun you are criminally negligent. Being a criminal and irresponsible, you lose your legal right to have a gun. And the penalties for illegally having a gun need to be incarceration. Only by taking a hard line on responsible gun ownership can we prevent kids getting guns.