88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Too many local criminals are repeat offenders

Jack Corrick Boulder City
May 16, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

It is good that the Review-Journal dutifully reports on crime in Clark County, always covering the full range of offenses. Not so great are the articles also reporting that the majority of alleged suspects have at least one, or often more, felony convictions.

What are they doing out of prison?

It seems that our judicial system is neither adequately punishing the guilty nor protecting innocent citizens. Now who is really guilty? Judges, lawyers, prosecutors, legislators? How long will it take for them to realize the system isn’t working?

Everyone deserves one good second chance. Separate first-time offenders from the two-or-more-time losers. After that, if crime is still their choice, then let’s impose hard time as was done a 100 or more years ago.

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested in Strip theft of $100K
Woman arrested in Strip theft of $100K
2
Sheriff: Vegas suspect in church shooting fueled by ‘political tensions’
Sheriff: Vegas suspect in church shooting fueled by ‘political tensions’
3
6 possible candidates to be next Golden Knights coach
6 possible candidates to be next Golden Knights coach
4
Lovers & Friends festival on Las Vegas Strip paused after crowd panics
Lovers & Friends festival on Las Vegas Strip paused after crowd panics
5
Lake Mead down to a single open launch ramp
Lake Mead down to a single open launch ramp
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST