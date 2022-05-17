LETTER: Too many local criminals are repeat offenders

(Getty Images)

It is good that the Review-Journal dutifully reports on crime in Clark County, always covering the full range of offenses. Not so great are the articles also reporting that the majority of alleged suspects have at least one, or often more, felony convictions.

What are they doing out of prison?

It seems that our judicial system is neither adequately punishing the guilty nor protecting innocent citizens. Now who is really guilty? Judges, lawyers, prosecutors, legislators? How long will it take for them to realize the system isn’t working?

Everyone deserves one good second chance. Separate first-time offenders from the two-or-more-time losers. After that, if crime is still their choice, then let’s impose hard time as was done a 100 or more years ago.