Letters

LETTER: Too many octogenarians in our government

Bruce Schowers Las Vegas
June 20, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
I have an idea that will solve the age-old problem of being age-old. The United States needs to ratify a constitutional amendment disallowing any president, senator, representative or Supreme Court justice from being elected or appointed to his or her respective office after the age of 75, beginning in 2028. That would solve the issue of physical or mental awareness of some of our existing representatives who shall remain nameless, in part because they can’t remember their names.

(Oakland Athletics)
LETTER: The A’s will come
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Las Vegas is the sports and entertainment capital of the world.

