45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Too many orange cones

Las Vegas Review-Journal file
Las Vegas Review-Journal file
More Stories
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: The Democratic obsession with Donald Trump
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Cops put their lives on the line to protect and serve
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Blame Nevada voters for high power costs
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @btesfaye)
LETTER: Local BLM land sales?
David Hyzy Las Vegas
December 28, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Our local politicians need to rethink their obsession with destroying major roadways. So far, they are reducing lanes on Maryland Parkway, Boulder Highway and now on Spring Mountain Road in Chinatown. Apparently they live somewhere where the population isn’t close to 3 million. The rationale is that fewer lanes means bicycle and pedestrian safety. This is not my driving reality, with more than 55 years of motoring nationwide.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Cops put their lives on the line to protect and serve
T. Mayer Las Vegas

I was taught from a young age that respect for those in law enforcement was expected, and that if you were ever in a situation where an officer gave you an order, you followed it … period.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Blame Nevada voters for high power costs
John M McGrail Las Vegas

Your statement that, “Nevada consumers who are upset at high utility costs should direct their ire to state policy makers” is way off the mark.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @btesfaye)
LETTER: Local BLM land sales?
Pat Russell Henderson

Land could be free for first-time home buyers.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Rain, rain go away
Jon Gunter Las Vegas

Homeowners should be careful not to water when wet weather comes to the valley.

MORE STORIES