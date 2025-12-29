LETTER: Too many orange cones
Why are local officials eliminating traffic lanes?
Our local politicians need to rethink their obsession with destroying major roadways. So far, they are reducing lanes on Maryland Parkway, Boulder Highway and now on Spring Mountain Road in Chinatown. Apparently they live somewhere where the population isn’t close to 3 million. The rationale is that fewer lanes means bicycle and pedestrian safety. This is not my driving reality, with more than 55 years of motoring nationwide.