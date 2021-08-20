LETTER: Too many Trump supporters abetted the Jan. 6 riots

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

In response to David L Brandt’s, “Tiny number” letter of Aug. 14: I might note that 99.395 percent of a Trump-supporting mob stood by and watched, as at least 605 of their ilk violently attacked our Capital, to stop the constitutional act of certifying the election. The number of attackers arrested continues to grow.

What is alarming is the fact that none of the observers raised a hand to stop the insurrection. Donald Trump didn’t even try to stop the attack until the Capital was breached, shortly after calling Mike Pence a coward while insurrectionists were calling to hang him.

I guess it’s perfectly fine to be an excited observer of such a horrendous act against our democracy. The whole idea that standing by and watching an insurrection is perfectly fine as long as you don’t participate is alarming. Yes, there are a lot of things to talk about, and this attack against our country by home-grown terrorists is one of them.