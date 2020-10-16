LETTER: Too many uncontested judicial race clogging the Clark County ballot

Most people want to get in and out of the voting booth as quickly as possible and have done their homework on their selections. Voting usually involves making a choice between candidates or issues. Why then, out of nearly 60 judgeship positions, are there 28 with no opposition that are on the ballot? It seems as if voters now have to select candidates who won already. This takes time. Why are such candidates even on the ballot? Seems like a lot of bureaucracy and wasted time in the voting booth.