LETTER: Too much hype for the new coronavirus

The unintended consequences that will follow the hype of the coronavirus will be felt in Las Vegas and the world. Compare the effects of ordinary flu and the new coronavirus. Thousands have died of flu in the United States compared to about 12 (at this point) from the coronavirus. Thousands is much more severe, yet I did not see the panic over that loss of life.

Relative to the effects of the flu, coronavirus has been hyped far beyond its actual impact. We will rue the day that we fell for the hype. The fallout will be worse than the virus itself. Shame on the press.