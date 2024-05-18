87°F
LETTER: Tough times for America’s seniors

LETTER: Democrats need to kill democracy to 'save' it
LETTER: Dishonest numbers about Gaza casualties
LETTER: Trump largely to blame for inflation
LETTER: MTG needs some political schooling
Paul Gary Las Vegas
May 17, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

The New York Times recently reported that 60 percent of the workforce lives paycheck to paycheck, and the average American is in five or six figures in debt. Wow. As usual, America’s government, businesses and media have completely forgotten seniors, who are under the gun from increases in rent, insurance, food, gasoline and energy costs.

Social Security, who many rely on, continues to reject inflation reality and is horribly behind on cost-of-living increases. Don’t get old in America unless you can support yourself, which most can’t due to debt and little savings.

LETTER: Tired rhetoric on green energy
Frederick Hewett Cambridge, Massachusetts

Nevadans should look west to California, where 100 percent of that huge state’s energy was recently supplied by renewable sources for a stretch of more than nine hours.

LETTER: Biden confused over inflation.
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

All this mismanagement has resulted in the national debt rising at a very alarming rate.

