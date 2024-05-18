LETTER: Tough times for America’s seniors

The New York Times recently reported that 60 percent of the workforce lives paycheck to paycheck, and the average American is in five or six figures in debt. Wow. As usual, America’s government, businesses and media have completely forgotten seniors, who are under the gun from increases in rent, insurance, food, gasoline and energy costs.

Social Security, who many rely on, continues to reject inflation reality and is horribly behind on cost-of-living increases. Don’t get old in America unless you can support yourself, which most can’t due to debt and little savings.