LETTER: Tourism decline: Deck stacked against Las Vegas

About the criticisms of the “please come to Nevada” campaign: What can a slogan, no matter how compelling or clever, do when the deck is stacked against us?

We’ve seen a decline of 8 percent in tourism since July, resulting in a loss of thousands of jobs on the Strip and an effect on local businesses when former workers have less or none to spend. The uncertainty of President Donald Trump’s tariffs — up one day, down the next — spooks all businesses. The childish verbal attacks and tariffs from the White House have resulted in a 31 percent loss of Canadian tourism.

Then there’s the threat to the Latino population, some of whom may not have been born here, but have lived and contributed to the economy for years.

With Gov. Joe Lombardo up for re-election next year, he has a hard choice to make: continue to support the man mostly responsible for Nevada’s economic hardships or support the people who elected him three years ago. He must try to balance an economy when the Medicaid cuts begin. Good luck with that.