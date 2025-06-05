81°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Tourism numbers should be a concern

The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Average Joe will benefit from GOP tax bill
Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: Of course it matters whether Joe Biden was up to the task
Sheriff Kevin McMahill (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Las Vegas a sanctuary city or not?
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Don’t blame teachers for reading woes
T. Mayer Las Vegas
June 4, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Aside from recent articles in the Review-Journal on slowing tourism in Las Vegas, I recently saw a CBS report that did not shine a bright hue on this City of Lights. It mentioned decreasing major conventions, other economic changes and visitors showing their disdain for inflated hotel rates and $9 coffees. These are taking away from this great city’s luster and disenchanting potential visitors from changing those trends. Hard to take when you see it on a major network.

Let me be the first to shoot up a flare to Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to crank up their activities with the owners of our phenomenal Las Vegas venues to help restore what Las Vegas has become known as: the best destination city in this country.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sheriff Kevin McMahill (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Las Vegas a sanctuary city or not?
David Lyons Las Vegas

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley and Gov. Joe Lombardo claim it’s not. The Trump administration claims otherwise.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Don’t blame teachers for reading woes
Daphne Grabovoi Henderson

Local teachers do not have dominion over their lessons because they do not have control over what is taught and how it’s taught.

MORE STORIES