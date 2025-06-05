LETTER: Tourism numbers should be a concern

Aside from recent articles in the Review-Journal on slowing tourism in Las Vegas, I recently saw a CBS report that did not shine a bright hue on this City of Lights. It mentioned decreasing major conventions, other economic changes and visitors showing their disdain for inflated hotel rates and $9 coffees. These are taking away from this great city’s luster and disenchanting potential visitors from changing those trends. Hard to take when you see it on a major network.

Let me be the first to shoot up a flare to Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to crank up their activities with the owners of our phenomenal Las Vegas venues to help restore what Las Vegas has become known as: the best destination city in this country.