LETTER: Tourists won’t be coming to an unsafe Las Vegas

We are folks who used to live in Las Vegas and make many trips back to visit. The reopening news was happily received and reservations were made to come and play for five days. We thought that common sense would prevail and masks would be required wearing.

Our disappointment is manifest and our reservations will be canceled. Such a shame that Americans can’t have a little common sense and do what is needed to get the country moving again. Such a small thing. Wear a mask and protect your fellow citizens.

I guess we will have to go to California and spend our money there.