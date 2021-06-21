102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Tradeoffs with green energy production

John Macdonald Las Vegas
June 20, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegass88s
Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegass88s

Debra J. Saunders’ Sunday commentary Sunday was spot on. “Without dirty mining, you can’t make clean cars” says volumes about the predicament that we’re facing: protect the environment on the one hand or disturb the environment for essential materials on the other hand.

What is our choice? Save the environment and continue using fossil fuels or mine for lithium and other important metals while damaging the environment?

During World War II, our citizens sacrificed plenty to save ourselves and others from ruthless dictators. Old men and young boys lined up to fight and possibly die. Are we willing to make much smaller sacrifices to preserve our planet?

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas developer reached $80M deal for Strip parcel
Las Vegas developer reached $80M deal for Strip parcel
2
Vegas Loop a big hit, until the big crowds arrive
Vegas Loop a big hit, until the big crowds arrive
3
Clark County firefighters respond to report of fire at Resorts World
Clark County firefighters respond to report of fire at Resorts World
4
Resorts World is a rare finished project on north Strip
Resorts World is a rare finished project on north Strip
5
A’s look to narrow list of possible Las Vegas ballpark sites
A’s look to narrow list of possible Las Vegas ballpark sites
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST