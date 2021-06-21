LETTER: Tradeoffs with green energy production

Are we willing to make much smaller sacrifices to preserve our planet?

Debra J. Saunders’ Sunday commentary Sunday was spot on. “Without dirty mining, you can’t make clean cars” says volumes about the predicament that we’re facing: protect the environment on the one hand or disturb the environment for essential materials on the other hand.

What is our choice? Save the environment and continue using fossil fuels or mine for lithium and other important metals while damaging the environment?

During World War II, our citizens sacrificed plenty to save ourselves and others from ruthless dictators. Old men and young boys lined up to fight and possibly die. Are we willing to make much smaller sacrifices to preserve our planet?