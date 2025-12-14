52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Traffic cameras don’t save lives

More Stories
Clark County School District administration building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Worshipping Satan in high school
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Governor signs much-needed school zone bill
LETTER: A useful service
(Getty Images)
LETTER: A matter of parental responsibility
Edwin Roberts Las Vegas
December 13, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill is using the traffic death issue to push for red-light and speeding cameras because of the revenue they generate. It has been shown over and over again that these cameras don’t do anything but fleece the public for more money. Meantime, Metropolitan Police Department officers regularly cut breaks for bad drivers, and the judicial system fails to hold offenders appropriately accountable.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: A useful service
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Review-Journal judicial survey is a blessing for civic-minded readers.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: A major pet peeve
Michael Pravica Henderson

Dogs in restaurants and grocery stores? Where are the health inspectors?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. (Mark Zdechlik/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
LETTER: Fraud in Minnesota
Linda Wallers Las Vegas

Don’t make blanket assumptions about the entire Somali community.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Trump pardoning drug dealers
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

For those of you who may think President Donald Trump is altruistic in his battles against drug trafficking, think again.

MORE STORIES