LETTER: Traffic cameras don’t save lives
The just generate cash for governments.
Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill is using the traffic death issue to push for red-light and speeding cameras because of the revenue they generate. It has been shown over and over again that these cameras don’t do anything but fleece the public for more money. Meantime, Metropolitan Police Department officers regularly cut breaks for bad drivers, and the judicial system fails to hold offenders appropriately accountable.