LETTER: Traffic cameras in Las Vegas could help save so many lives

(Getty Images)

In response to Michelle M. Duncan’s letter on local drivers, I have a question: Most intersections have a camera covering all converging traffic. Why are these not used to control and detect violations? Doing so would have an enormous impact. It would substantially reduce road deaths and would create a huge source of additional revenue.

I cannot accept that the reason is a constitutional one. If so, why are these cameras used in California and not here? If we need to amend the Constitution, then for the sake of loss of life, let’s get on with it. It’s a no-brainer.