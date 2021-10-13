LETTER: Traffic laws, fines, lawmakers and accountability

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gary Good’s recent letter on Senate Bill 219, which provides that drivers with less than $5,000 in outstanding traffic fines may have their licenses reinstated, was right on point. My grandmother told me many years ago, “If you don’t have a penalty, you don’t have a law.”As Mr. Good points out so well, you also don’t have a lesson in responsibility — certainly not provided by this law nor, I’d add, a lesson in accountability. With regard to the latter, I don’t see a lot of instructing on it anywhere these days, let alone some healthy leading by example from our elected leaders. Wait just a minute. It’s the elected ones who passed this law. Never mind.