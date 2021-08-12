90°F
Letters

LETTER: Traffic roundabouts can be dangerous

Paul Aizley Las Vegas
August 11, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

Traffic roundabouts were common in Boston in the 1960s, and I drove through two or three of them on my way to and from work. As drivers get accustomed to roundabouts, they tend to drive faster through them. At the same time, a tourist or someone new to the roundabouts drives more slowly. That’s a problem. Lane changing in a fast-moving roundabout is dangerous.

Boston replaced the roundabouts — I believe because they weren’t safe. In a small town with polite drivers, it wouldn’t be problem. But that’s not Las Vegas.

