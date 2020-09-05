LETTER: Transformation must rise from the people

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

In Jonah Goldberg’s Aug. 29 commentary about the Democratic convention, he states in his last paragraph, “The zealots tell voters, ‘All you have to do is elect me or my team, and your work is done’.” Mr. Goldberg seems to be forgetting that our current Republican president stated in 2016, “I alone can fix it.” Doesn’t that make Donald Trump one of the zealots he is referring to?

Mr. Goldberg goes on in the same paragraph to say, “Then, when reality bites back, the politicians… don’t say, ‘Hey, I was wrong. This is really hard.” Again Mr. Trump has stated in a variety of ways, “I don’t take responsibility.”

I do agree with Mr. Goldberg that transformation needs to rise up from the people, especially because we have current leadership incapable of leading any kind of transformation for the betterment of our country. It is up to “We the People” to get out and vote to elect leadership that is capable of listening to the current needs of all American residents.