36°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Transgender athletes pose issues

AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File
AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File
More Stories
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Pardon me?
Thinkstock
LETTER: Blaming Republicans for high drug costs
Former President Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
LETTER: Donald Trump a clear danger to our democratic republic
Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: UNLV loses its football coach
Liz Lucchesi Henderson
December 10, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

In his Dec. 4 letter “Just play,” Christopher Boyd suggests that transgender athletes should not be a concern, emphasizing the need to just play the games and treat people with dignity.

While I agree that dignity and respect are essential, the issue goes beyond the physical advantage that some male athletes have. An equally significant concern lies in the locker room. As part of a team, women and young girls change and often shower together in communal settings where they expect to feel safe.

This is not a concern just for college-level sports but also for high school athletics and even younger levels.

If you had a daughter, would you feel comfortable with a male-bodied individual sharing such intimate spaces with her?

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Pardon me?
Jay Zack Henderson

The parties have both lost a moral compass.

Thinkstock
LETTER: Blaming Republicans for high drug costs
Brenda Beverly Las Vegas

You can contact the drug companies and ask for help on the cost. There are other programs that offer assistance. Contact the National Cancer Society for information.

Former President Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
LETTER: Donald Trump a clear danger to our democratic republic
Peter McMurran Henderson

After four years of political, social and economic discord, the worst inclinations of our voting populace were realized with the return to the presidency of an ill-tempered convicted felon.

Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: UNLV loses its football coach
Michael Reilly Las Vegas

As a long-time resident of Las Vegas and UNLV fan, I want to know how a city with so many resources did not find a way to keep an excellent football coach, Barry Odom.

LETTER: Biden, gun laws and hypocrisy
Brad Swart Henderson

The presidential pardon has allowed someone who has violated a number of federal gun laws to essentially walk free from his crimes.

President Joe Biden in Ballina, Ireland. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: January 20 can’t come quickly enough
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

Jan. 20 can’t come quickly enough so America can get a president with some common sense instead of one that is delusional and incoherent.

LETTERS: On women in combat
James Hutkin Henderson

While Joecks’ diatribe was directed at women in the military, what about the women who serve as firefighters and police officers. Are they less effective and hurting their units?

LETTER: Dealing with tragedy
Rudolph Gibson Pahrump

The holidays present special challenges for victim’s family.

MORE STORIES