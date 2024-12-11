LETTER: Transgender athletes pose issues

While I agree that dignity and respect are essential, the issue goes beyond the physical advantage that some male athletes have. An equally significant concern lies in the locker room.

In his Dec. 4 letter “Just play,” Christopher Boyd suggests that transgender athletes should not be a concern, emphasizing the need to just play the games and treat people with dignity.

While I agree that dignity and respect are essential, the issue goes beyond the physical advantage that some male athletes have. An equally significant concern lies in the locker room. As part of a team, women and young girls change and often shower together in communal settings where they expect to feel safe.

This is not a concern just for college-level sports but also for high school athletics and even younger levels.

If you had a daughter, would you feel comfortable with a male-bodied individual sharing such intimate spaces with her?