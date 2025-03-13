56°F
Letters

LETTER: Translating the MAGA lingo

President Donald Trump and JD Vance. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump and JD Vance. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Denise Marcella North Las Vegas
March 12, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Some of the many “mistakes” the Trump administration has made in its frenzied push to implement the MAGA agenda (aka Project 2025) are simple descriptors that they communicate to the public. For instance, DOGE is not the Department of Government Efficiency. It’s the Department of Government Evisceration. Finding “fraud, waste and abuse” is, in reality, “eliminating checks and balances and authoritarian overreach.” And “Make American Great Again” means “Make Americans Poorer, Dumber and Sicker.”

Paul Costantino Mesquite

Is this the kind of country America voted for a few short months ago? One that embraces a murderous dictator and abandons a heroic friend?

