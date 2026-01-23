49°F
Letters

LETTER: Trees and water in Las Vegas

A pedestrian walks along an unshaded part of the sidewalk as palm trees line the median of the ...
A pedestrian walks along an unshaded part of the sidewalk as palm trees line the median of the road on July 23, 2025, along Fremont Street, just west of Eastern Avenue, in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dorothy Wagner Las Vegas
January 22, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

Let me see if I have this right. Local governments decree that turf must be removed to conserve water. Residents pay to subsidize the removal. This kills a lot of mature shade trees. The dead trees must be removed, and we pay for that, too. The loss of the grass and trees causes the city to heat up. We now have to pay to plant replacement trees, which won’t actually help the problem for many years.

Whether it is through taxes, water bills or just out of our pockets, we pay to cause the problem, and then we have to pay to mitigate the result. Oh, and don’t forget the higher utility bills we have to pay due to the loss of shade.

