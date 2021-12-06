58°F
LETTER: Tropicana site would be bad for the Oakland A’s

Michael Everson Las Vegas
December 5, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) drives a ball to right field in the second innin ...
Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) drives a ball to right field in the second inning during a Major League Baseball game with the Cleveland Indians at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

I have a real problem with the Oakland A’s moving to the Tropicana site (Thursday Review-Journal).

My first problem is traffic in that area is horrible already. The second issue is nostalgia. Some of the original buildings are still there from back in its heyday. If we get rid of it, what would be the point of Tropicana Avenue being named that any longer?

In addition, the Tropicana is a place where Howard Hughes took the strip away from the mafia.

We cannot continue to allow Las Vegas to get rid of all its history or we just become like Los Angeles, which actually is struggling to find older buildings to restore. If the A’s move to Las Vegas, they should move where there is less traffic and stop trying to make the Strip look like California.

