Letters

LETTER: Trump acolytes have nowhere to hide

Brian Terenzini Las Vegas
January 14, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks has been in lock-step with President Donald Trump since his words were first published in the RJ. Now his genius is “rediscovering federalism” (Sunday column). Great idea, now that Mr. Trump has managed to turn the presidency into a deranged wannabe autocracy.

The rise and fall of Mr. Trump is reminiscent of Martin Scorsese’s “Casino,” where Ace tells the commissioner’s nephew: “You were in on it or you were too stupid to see it coming. Either way, I can’t afford to have you around.” That can be said about all Trump acolytes, whether you’re a columnist, a CEO or just a guy in Viking hat.

Annie Black (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Will Annie Black denounce the rhetoric?
Paul Costantino Mesquite

Donald Trump has called on the most rabid of his followers to come to Washington to try to subvert the will of the people. It makes me wonder what Nevada Assemblywoman Annie Black was doing there.

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File
LETTER: Time to reign in Big Tech with federal regulation
Eric Yaillen Las Vegas

Democracy dies in darkness. The most basic constitutional right includes free speech and the right to public assembly (whether in person or virtually). Big Tech apparently couldn’t care less.