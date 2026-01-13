LETTER: Trump administration fantasies about Jan. 6 attacks

On Jan. 6, 2026, the fifth anniversary of the attack, the White House launched a website dedicated to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The site claimed that Democrats were responsible for the attack and who actually staged the insurrection. This website also claimed the Capitol Police escalated the attack, and the participants in the insurrection were patriots who were unfairly targeted for and found guilty of criminal acts.

This website should be read to understand how skewed this administration is and how it bends the truth to protect Donald Trump. There isn’t one shred of truth to the statements on the website, but it will be believe by his followers. Mr. Trump and the convicted rioters should be sitting in a federal prison in orange jumpsuits. But, unfortunately, Mr. Trump was re-elected and now the country and the world have to suffer his revenge, wrath and dictatorial bent.