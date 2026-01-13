47°F
LETTER: Trump administration fantasies about Jan. 6 attacks

Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Billionaires and broadband infrastructure
(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
RICH LOWRY: Yes, we need a $1.5 trillion defense budget
Smoke rises from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan ...
LETTER: It’s all about the oil
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Woe, thy name is Raider fan
J.J. Alexander Henderson
January 12, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

On Jan. 6, 2026, the fifth anniversary of the attack, the White House launched a website dedicated to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The site claimed that Democrats were responsible for the attack and who actually staged the insurrection. This website also claimed the Capitol Police escalated the attack, and the participants in the insurrection were patriots who were unfairly targeted for and found guilty of criminal acts.

This website should be read to understand how skewed this administration is and how it bends the truth to protect Donald Trump. There isn’t one shred of truth to the statements on the website, but it will be believe by his followers. Mr. Trump and the convicted rioters should be sitting in a federal prison in orange jumpsuits. But, unfortunately, Mr. Trump was re-elected and now the country and the world have to suffer his revenge, wrath and dictatorial bent.

Paul Costantino Mesquite

Trump is against “regime change” — until he isn’t.

LETTER: Woe, thy name is Raider fan
Mark Evans Las Vegas

I hope Pete Carroll ends up with a team that respects him and gives him all of the parts needed to be successful.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López waves as he leaves the vice president&# ...
LETTER: In the streets, for and against Maduro
Tim Hicks Las Vegas

Can someone explain to me why, with the capture of Nicolas Maduro, the people in Venezuela are celebrating while the people in America are protesting and demanding his release?

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, left. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
LETTER: On Maduro and Putin
Fred Bilello Laughlin

Does the United States have leverage?

