LETTER: Trump adminstration freezes funding for some school programs

I read your Tuesday article about the millions of grant dollars that are being frozen by the Trump administration. I read that $53 million put on hold was for five K-12 programs and an additional $8 million was for adult education programs. Am I the only one who thinks something sounds fishy? How could $53 million be spent on only five K-12 programs?

An audit is in order for Nevada’s public school budgets. If they are spending $53 million for five K-12 programs, it’s scary to think what other programs state taxpayers are paying for.