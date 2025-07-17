93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Trump adminstration freezes funding for some school programs

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Playing favorites on tax policy
FILE- In this July 30, 2008 file photo, Jeffrey Epstein is shown in custody in West Palm Beach, ...
LETTER: Who cares about Jeffrey Epstein’s list?
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Compassion for the homeless?
Protesters gather to denounce ICE, U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement, operations Tuesday, ...
LETTER: LA mayor throws a tantrum
Mark Evans Las Vegas
July 16, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I read your Tuesday article about the millions of grant dollars that are being frozen by the Trump administration. I read that $53 million put on hold was for five K-12 programs and an additional $8 million was for adult education programs. Am I the only one who thinks something sounds fishy? How could $53 million be spent on only five K-12 programs?

An audit is in order for Nevada’s public school budgets. If they are spending $53 million for five K-12 programs, it’s scary to think what other programs state taxpayers are paying for.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: The missing piece
Peter B. Hermann Jr. Las Vegas

Aces struggle without Plum.

(Getty IMages)
COMMENTARY: Managing expectations around summer vacation
By Jill Ebstein InsideSources.com

The mood of family members, combined with the fast pace of modern-day living, has left parents wishing they had more quality time with their children.

MORE STORIES