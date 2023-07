People gather ahead of an appearance by former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Beaumont)

The Republicans and their base are so idiotic and stubborn that they can’t see what Michael Ramirez so eloquently depicted in his July 10 editorial cartoon. I will laugh my way to Washington, D.C., when Joe Biden returns to the White House and Donald Trump puts on the orange jumpsuit that matches his orange hair and goes to jail, where he belongs.