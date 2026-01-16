LETTER: Trump and credit card interest rates

Way back in the late 1970s, I was taking a promotional exam for my local police department. One question that stumped me was the following: “What is the definition of criminal usury?” I had not come across that in my studies, but it was a multiple choice test, so I just took a guess.

When I got home and looked it up, the term had to do with charging exorbitant interest. The mob, for example. Loan sharks, etc. They loan you $500 but want $1,000 back.

Back then, credit cards charged about 10 percent. Over the years, the rates have kept creeping up. Now they are difficult to distinguish from the mob. Many are around the 30 percent area. And if you are late on a payment, they will shoot up past 30 percent. If you make only minimum payments, you are pretty much indebted for life. It is all about greed.

President Donald Trump says he can knock the rate down. The Trump Derangement Syndrome folks are already preparing reasons for why greed is actually good for us. God protect us.