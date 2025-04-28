LETTER: Trump and debt reduction

A recent letter writer complained about the $2.2 billion given by the U.S. government to Harvard. Because Harvard has a $53 billion endowment, the writer wondered why the university needed taxpayer money. But the money given to Harvard is for research that the U.S. government wants performed. Much medical research is performed at universities.

I think the writer’s concern dealt with our federal debt. A better place to examine is the appropriation bill under review. It extends the 2017 tax cuts. This would result in trillions of dollars of lost revenue and increase the debt. Trickle-down tax cuts have never been supportive of reduction of our national debt. Worse, the main beneficiaries are the richest 5 percent.

DOGE is killing off programs that help run this country effectively. Donald Trump and his loyal Cabinet are making a mockery of debt reduction.